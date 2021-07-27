‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to find those responsible for shooting to death an on-duty Selma police officer early Tuesday morning and wounding one of his loved ones.

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was fatally wounded around 4 a.m., according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, while Moore’s unnamed “significant other” suffered injuries that required hospitalization.

Jackson said the shooting happened at Selma Square Apartments. That’s not far from Citizens Parkway.

Jackson said the officer’s death and the injury of his female companion was an “ambush” and said whoever is responsible will face capital murder and attempted murder charges once taken into custody.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on the case, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Moorer, who was on duty at the time of his death, had stopped by his home for a lunch break when shots were fired from outside.

Perkins urged the community during a Tuesday morning news conference to report any information on the shootings by calling 855-752-7463.

“If you hear something, if you know something, say something,” Perkins said.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, meanwhile, is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor says the department is committed to apprehending the suspect or suspects involved.

“I want to assure everyone that we are absolutely committed to utilizing all available resources to apprehend the suspect or suspects involved in this horrendous tragedy,” Taylor said. “We are fully involved in the investigation and are currently taking all the necessary steps to ensure every facet of this case is handled with care and diligence but is conducted in a manner that brings justice to bear both quickly and swiftly.”

Gov. Kay Ivey called Moorer a hero and said she would order flags lowered to honor his sacrifice.

I extend my prayers for the family of Officer Marquis Moorer. A memo to lower the flag will be distributed to honor this hero as soon as his funeral is announced. @CityofSelma #alpolitics #BackTheBlue — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 27, 2021

Attorney General Marshall said citizens must never take police officers’ sacrifices for granted.

“Every day, officers routinely risk their lives simply by putting on their uniforms and performing their duties to protect their fellow citizens,” Marshall explained. “We must honor them and never take for granted the sacrifices they make on our behalf. I ask you to join me in prayerful gratitude for Officer Moorer as we hold his loved ones in our hearts.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, whose district covers Selma, said she was “heartbroken” and said it was time for an end to the “senseless violence.”

“We must put an end to this senseless violence which has taken our Black brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, and countless others,” Sewell said. “I am heartbroken to learn about the fatal shooting of Marquis Moorer, an officer of the Selma Police Department, who served the citizens of Selma with great valor. Officer Moorer was a dedicated member of our law enforcement community who made the ultimate sacrifice in service. I would like to send my deepest condolences to this family, friends, and colleagues. I have full confidence that our law enforcement agencies will conduct a thorough investigation and find the individual responsible.”

Other police departments have also expressed their sadness over the fatal shooting, including the Montgomery Police Department.

“When the life of a Law Enforcement Officer is taken, the sting can be felt throughout the city, state, and the nation,” said Interim MPD Chief R.J. Harris. “The Montgomery Police Department extends our sincere condolences to the family of Officer Moorer. We stand in mourning with the Selma Police Department as the officers navigate through the loss of their beloved friend, brother, and partner. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4″

A motive for the shootings remains unclear as the investigation continues.

