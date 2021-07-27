Advertisement

It’s Hot, but It Will Get Even Hotter

It's Hot, but It's going to get hotter
It's Hot, but It's going to get hotter
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had seasonable highs in the mid 90s to start the week, but the humidity has made it feel like triple digit heat. Thankfully, daily pop-up showers and storms have helped cool many of us off, although briefly. More of the same is expected for today, so continue with your heat precautions. Also, keep the umbrella close this afternoon and evening.

By the middle of the week, and upper level heat dome will slide east and influence our area. So, it’ll get a little hotter starting Thursday. Unfortunately, it’ll remain very muggy, so heat indices will creep up also. Heat index values for Thursday and Friday will range from 105-110 degrees. Plan to use extra caution in the dangerous heat ahead.

As for rain, don’t expect too much. The same heat dome that’ll crank up our temps will also shut down rain chances. It’ll be hard to find much rain relief as we wrap up the workweek.

