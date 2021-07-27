Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say a fatal shooting Monday night was linked to an attack by a pit bull on the victim, Quadarius Trotter.

Investigators say the dog’s owner, Brandon Dean, shot and killed Trotter after Trotter shot and killed the dog. The MPD said all of it was caught on security camera video.

Dean is charged with murder in Trotter’s death. Police said Dean claimed he acted in self-defense but surveillance images don’t support that. Dean’s bond has been set at $1.2 million.

