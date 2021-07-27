Advertisement

MDOC suspends visitation at state prisons due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain announced Tuesday that the decision was made to...
Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain announced Tuesday that the decision was made to protect Mississippi’s 17,300 prisoners. (Source: WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is suspending visitation in prisons due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain announced Tuesday that the decision was made to protect Mississippi’s 17,300 prisoners.

“With two-thirds of the state still unvaccinated, we have to protect inmates from outbreaks on the outside,” said Commissioner Cain.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that hospitalizations rose 32.2%, and the seven-day moving average of COVID cases shot up 46.7% all within one week.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant accounted for 83% of new cases, with 93% of those cases coming from those unvaccinated.
“We cannot risk exposure to the highly contagious Delta variant, so we are redoubling our efforts again to sanitize and spray all facilities. That worked the first time because Mississippi prisons had some of the fewest cases and by far the lowest number of COVID deaths of any other prison system in the southeast U.S.”
To date, the majority of inmates in the state have been fully vaccinated.
99% at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
93% at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
82% at South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Greene County

Commissioner Cain says visitation will resume once the Delta variant is under control.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.
A multi-car crash on Interstate 59 near the 37 mile marker in Greene County, Ala., Monday shut...
Multi-car crash kills two people from Sumter County
One person is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian.
Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense
An arrest has been made in a case that involves robbery, shots fired, attempted carjacking and...
Exxon robbery suspect in custody
The Threefoot Hotel and Fairfield Inn by Marriott are hosting a job fair Thursday, July 29.
Meridian hotels hiring to fill jobs

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation
Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quadarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded