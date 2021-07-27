Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian Monday evening.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said one man was shot in the head in the 3800 Block of 42nd St.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.

Police said they are in the process of talking with the suspect who claims it was self-defense, and investigators said they are in the process of reviewing video footage.

