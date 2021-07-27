Meridian Public School District adopts universal face mask policy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District adopted a universal masking policy at a special called board meeting Tuesday.

The universal masking policy means all students, staff and teacher will be required to wear a face covering or mask when the new school year starts. The new policy is for indoor mask usage only. There are no plans at this time to require face coverings at outdoor sporting events.

The school district said it made the decision based on guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The new school year begins Aug. 5 for MPSD.

