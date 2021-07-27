Advertisement

Mississippi Highway Patrol enters contest in honor of fallen trooper

MHP Best Looking Cruiser Submission(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A contest to find out which state’s troopers have the best looking cruisers is currently taking place. The event is put on by the American Association of State Troopers each year.

“Basically, each state organization’s highway patrol, or state police, submits a photograph of the cruiser of their particular state, and we’ll have a friendly competition of whose cruiser looks the best,” said Sgt. Jameka Moore, the public affairs officer for Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H.

This year’s submission by the Mississippi Highway Patrol is a Dodge Charger at Red Bluff Canyon in Marion County, but it’s not just any cruiser. It belonged to Trooper John Harris, who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

“Trooper Harris was killed May 28th of this year while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Yazoo County, so this particular submission this year is very dear to the Highway Patrol,” Sgt. Moore explained.

Sgt. Moore said it would mean a lot for Trooper Harris’s cruiser to win the contest.

“Trooper Harris, he left behind a wife and two children and I’m sure that they would love to see that cruiser win the Best Looking Cruiser contest, also us as his co-workers, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, it’s one last thing that we could do for him,” Sgt. Moore said. “We would love to see the submission win.”

To vote in the contest, click here and find the link in the pinned post.

