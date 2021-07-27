Advertisement

The Mississippi Highway Patrol honors fallen trooper in national cruiser competition

Trooper John Harris was killed during a traffic stop in May
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is asking for your help to honor a fallen trooper. MHP is entering the 8th annual American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”

MHP is entering the cruiser that belonged to Trooper Harris in the American Association of State Troopers "Best Looking Cruiser Contest".(MHP)

Last year’s entry came in eighth place in the national competition. This year’s entry has special meaning for the agency. A photo of the Dodge Charger was taken at Red Bluff Canyon in Marion County. The cruiser belonged to late Trooper John Harris. Harris was a member of the MHP Interdiction Team and had three years of service.

Harris was a husband and father of two children. He was a member of the MHP Interdiction Team and had been with the agency for 3 years.(WLBT)

Trooper First Class Ron Bosarge said, “Trooper Harris was involved in a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer earlier this year in May while conducting a routine traffic stop. The Mississippi Highway Patrol would like to dedicate this year’s submission to the memory of Trooper Harris. We’re asking all Mississippians if they would to go online and vote.”

Harris was killed on Highway 16 in Yazoo County. He left behind a wife and two children. You can show your support by casting a vote for MHP’s entry until August 3rd. You can find more information on the MHP Facebook page or by clicking the link here.

