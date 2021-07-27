Mississippi Votes set to hold town hall meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People of Meridian will get the chance to learn more about voting on July 26th.

The Mississippi Votes organization will be holding its first-ever town hall meeting at Union Station at 6 p.m.

The topics that will be discussed at the meeting will be freedom of vote, the importance of voting, and what’s happening in Lauderdale County.

Mississippi Votes said they are strong advocates for voting-friendly policies and voting participation rates.

“I feel like everyone should know the laws around voting and what’s going on in our state and in our government. So, we think it’s extremely important. We believe that folks that are voting, should not shame folks that are not voting. Instead, we should have these community town halls. Go to the people and inform them about things that have changed, things that may have been the same for so long. So, that everyone can be empowered enough and understand and have a lot of knowledge when it’s time for the election,” said Mississippi Votes Advocacy and Outreach Coordinator, Jarrius Adams.

Food will be provided at the meeting and masks are required.

