Advertisement

Mississippi Votes set to hold town hall meeting

People of Meridian will get the chance to learn more about voting.
People of Meridian will get the chance to learn more about voting.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People of Meridian will get the chance to learn more about voting on July 26th.

The Mississippi Votes organization will be holding its first-ever town hall meeting at Union Station at 6 p.m.

The topics that will be discussed at the meeting will be freedom of vote, the importance of voting, and what’s happening in Lauderdale County.

Mississippi Votes said they are strong advocates for voting-friendly policies and voting participation rates.

“I feel like everyone should know the laws around voting and what’s going on in our state and in our government. So, we think it’s extremely important. We believe that folks that are voting, should not shame folks that are not voting. Instead, we should have these community town halls. Go to the people and inform them about things that have changed, things that may have been the same for so long. So, that everyone can be empowered enough and understand and have a lot of knowledge when it’s time for the election,” said Mississippi Votes Advocacy and Outreach Coordinator, Jarrius Adams.

Food will be provided at the meeting and masks are required.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.
A retired army veteran was found dead Saturday morning on Mosby Road in Meridian.
Retired army veteran found dead in Meridian
Police responded to a call of a black male robbing the Exxon on Airport Blvd.
Man robs local gas station
A multi-car crash on Interstate 59 near the 37 mile marker in Greene County, Ala., Monday shut...
Multi-car crash kills two people from Sumter County
Christina Danford named DYW of MS 2022
Forrest County’s Christina Danford named DYW of Mississippi 2022

Latest News

One person is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian.
Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense
MSDH recommends consideration of a booster dose for immunocompromised patients
MSDH recommends consideration of a booster dose for immunocompromised patients
An arrest has been made in a case that involves robbery, shots fired, attempted carjacking and...
Exxon robbery suspect in custody
Weather - July 26, 2021
Weather - July 26, 2021