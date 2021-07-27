Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Bartee will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Archusa Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Quitman with Rev. Advail McKenzie officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Bartee, 83, of Shubuta, who died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Rush Hospital, Meridian. Visitation: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home