Brittany Shay Rainer Ballard(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Memorial services for Mrs. Brittany Shay Rainer Ballard will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Mrs. Brittany Ballard, 29, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away after a battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Brittany was born August 6, 1991 in Meridian.  She was a loving wife and mother, daughter and sister.  Brittany married Aaron Ballard in November of 2010.   Together, they had two daughters, Madison and Molly.  She enjoyed photography but Brittany’s primary passion was her family.

Brittany is survived by her husband, Aaron Ballard; her daughters, Madison and Molly; her mother, Tammy Rainer; her father, Paul Rainer, Jr.; her mother-in-law, Lori Ballard; her siblings, Amber Winham, LeAnn Rainer, and Matthew Lee; her grandfather, Charles Baldwin, Sr.; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clara Baldwin and Paul Rainer, Sr; and her uncle, Charles Baldwin, Jr.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.

The Ballard family would like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. N. Shaikh and the staff of the University of Mississippi Oncology Department.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

