Restaurants, consumers feeling the pinch as food costs continue to rise

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The number of COVID-19 cases is not the only number that is climbing. Several businesses have been forced to raise their prices due to the rising cost of goods across the U.S.

The increase in food costs has nearly every restaurant in South Mississippi fighting inflation and the high cost of doing business.

”Pork, chicken, beef, I mean, we have seen 100 percent increases in some of our costs over the last couple of months,” said Brandon Atwell, co-owner of Murky Waters BBQ.

For years, the popular barbecue joint has taken pride in offering delicious food at an affordable price tag. Now, with food costs as high as they are, it’s not only affecting the prices on the menu but the menu itself.

”Three years before the COVID pandemic hit, we probably changed our menu twice in three years,” he said. “Now, we have changed or raised our prices three times in the last year.”

The price of beef alone rose by 4.5 percent from May to June of this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At 4 Bulls, an Ocean Springs butcher shop, the high price of meat has many customers second-guessing their selections and buying significantly less than before.

”Whenever you combine the labor shortage, COVID, fuel cost rising, that stuff has a huge result on the cost of meat prices,” explained Roy McKenzie, the owner of 4 Bulls. “What I have seen in the last year is not only prices going up with inflation, but I have also seen less spending on the consumers’ part.”

The increase in food costs isn’t the only price hike that is hurting businesses. The price of lumber has tripled over the last year, seeing as much as a 250 percent increase in some places. The cost of steel is also up a staggering 215 percent.

Because of the increase, many businesses are unable to complete construction projects they previously planned. Murky Waters has plans to expand to the lot next door at their downtown Ocean Springs location. In fact, they’ve already secured the location in the hopes of building a larger restaurant. But, with the high price of materials, it’s a project that is currently on hold.

”The project here in Ocean Springs has been delayed due to the price of steel going up,” said Atwell. “Not even just the price but the leave time, the supply of it. I think the supply chains across all sectors of this industry have taken a hit and are struggling to recover.”

Restaurants and consumers are hopeful that prices will start to go down in the coming months but that might not happen as quickly as many hope.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery prices have already increased 1.6 percent this year, with the cost of eating in a restaurant going up 2.8 percent. Next year, the cost of groceries is expected to go up another 1.5-2.5 percent; restaurant prices are expected to increase an additional 3-4 percent.

