Mrs. Teresa Holland Wallace passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Teresa was a beloved teacher at Northeast Elementary School for over twenty years.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Stephen Wallace; daughters Stephanie Engell (Doug), Heather Wallace; son Christopher Wallace and grandchildren Zachary, Garrett, and Dylan Engell. Mrs. Teresa is also survived by her siblings Tammy DeArk (Chuck), Dr. James “BoBo” Holland (Dr. Maureen), Jill Shelton (Tim) and Keese Holland along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Joann Holland and sister-in-law Colleen Holland.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.

There will be a private family graveside service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Dyslexia Foundation.

