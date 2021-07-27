Advertisement

Vaccinations will be offered at Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Garth Brooks fans can get vaccinated against coronavirus during his upcoming show.

The home of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, will once again become a mass vaccination site.

More than 70,000 fans are expected for the Aug. 7 show. The concert is sold out.

Without capacity restrictions, all seats were made available for the performance.

A spokesperson said masks will not be required.

On Monday afternoon, the Chiefs president said they are taking this opportunity to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We’re working on having a vaccination on-site for the concert, and we’ll continue to do that. Not sure if we’ll be able to do it game days. We’re trying to work through that as well, but we absolutely promote everybody to get vaccinated,” Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

He said they are also working to vaccinate as many of their staff as possible, requiring masks for those who are not.

Eight thousand people got vaccinated at the first mass vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in March.

A second event scheduled for April was canceled because of a temporary pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

