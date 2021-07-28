Advertisement

84-year-old woman missing, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s assistance

Missing person
Missing person(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Margaret Acker, 84.

Acker is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputy reports say she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen on Tuesday, July 27, at approximately 12:40 pm, in the area of County Road 5 in Carrolton, Alabama.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Margaret Acker, please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (205) 399-1850 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.
A multi-car crash on Interstate 59 near the 37 mile marker in Greene County, Ala., Monday shut...
Multi-car crash kills two people from Sumter County
One person is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian.
Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense
An arrest has been made in a case that involves robbery, shots fired, attempted carjacking and...
Exxon robbery suspect in custody
Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quadarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog

Latest News

After more showers and storms on Wednesday, we're going to turn up the heat to full on summer!
Intense heat will bake us late this week, but first.... more rain
Mississippi votes held their first ever Town hall meeting to educate Lauderdale County about...
Mississippi Votes advocates voting rights at town hall meeting
Mississippi Highway Patrol enters contest in honor of fallen trooper
Mississippi Highway Patrol enters contest in honor of fallen trooper
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog