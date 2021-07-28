Advertisement

Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases

By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are some COVID breakthrough cases among those who are fully-vaccinated. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Alabama is doing its best to track vaccine breakthrough cases.

So far, there have been 3,250 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people in Alabama. This represents about .2% of the fully vaccinated statewide, according to Dr. Harris.

He said this is no surprise as breakthrough cases are expected.

There have been 426 breakthrough cases of those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 972 in those who received the Moderna vaccine and 1,852 cases in those who have received the Pfizer vaccine. Out of these cases, 119 of those people were hospitalized and 30 of them have died.

Dr. Harris said this is a relatively low number in comparison to the number of people who are fully vaccinated in Alabama.

”Even vaccines don’t make you bullet proof,” Dr. Harris said. “Although, they significantly lowers your risk of serious illness or death.”

Dr. Harris did mention there is a chance they may be undercounting these breakthrough cases and some of those breakthrough cases may not be sick enough to seek medical attention.

