Boots for Glory Veterans Rodeo festivities begin Thursday

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The annual Boots for Glory Veterans Rodeo and Parade is taking place over the next few days in Butler.

“We just like to give people a fun, family friendly thing to do,” said Nick Harrell, the economic development officer for Choctaw County. “We like to say, it’s great entertainment for an even greater cause, so we just invite people to come out, have a good time with us, and support our local veterans and first responders.”

On Thursday night, there will be a parade in downtown Butler that will begin at 6 p.m., but vendors will set up around 4:30. Gates will open for the rodeo at the Choctaw County Industrial Park on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m.

“We like to have it a big, long, drawn out rodeo weekend, it’s more fun than you can imagine,” Harrell said. “Like I said, our parade has become a huge event in its own right on the Thursday night preceding the rodeo weekend.”

The money raised from the rodeo will go towards a veteran’s memorial park at the American Legion Post 81 in Butler.

“It’s going to have monuments for every war since World War I through now, Afghanistan,” said Tommy Dailey. “And everybody from Choctaw County that participated in those wars, their names will be etched on the monument.”

Organizers say our veterans need to be honored with this memorial park due to the sacrifices they have made for our freedoms.

“[Their names will] always be there. People that were in World War II and Korea, their name will always be out there, and these new guys in Afghanistan, their names will always be out there on that [future] monument,” Dailey said.

The rodeo costs $15 for adults, $13 for kids 6-12, and is free for kids 5 and under.

