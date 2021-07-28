Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:39 AM on July 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:30 AM on July 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 11:55 PM on July 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 56th Court. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.