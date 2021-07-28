City of Meridian Arrest Report July 28, 2021
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TONY D PENRY
|1997
|2226 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
|KAREN WEIR
|2001
|802 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|TUNSYAAN STENNIS
|1979
|1011 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|JOYRIDING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:39 AM on July 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:30 AM on July 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:55 PM on July 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 56th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.