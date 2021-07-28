NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TONY D PENRY19972226 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
KAREN WEIR2001802 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
TUNSYAAN STENNIS19791011 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSJOYRIDING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:39 AM on July 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:30 AM on July 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:55 PM on July 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 56th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.