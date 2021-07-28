COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,895 new cases, 6 new deaths reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths and 95 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 2.1 million doses have been administered in the state, with over 1 million people fully vaccinated. Find the latest state and county-by-county vaccination numbers in the charts below.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

