MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s July grand jury ended its work early after a juror tested positive for COVID-19. The 18-member panel had intended to inspect the county jail before completing its session.

The grand jury returned 69 true bills of indictment and 14 no-true bills after interviewing 15 witnesses over a 2-day period.

