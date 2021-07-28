Dangerous heat overtakes the area starting Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerous heat will overtake our area for the rest of this week. Heat index values will be as high as 105-110 degrees in the afternoons Thursday through Saturday.

Rain after tonight will be scarce and limited to a stray shower or thunderstorm - if that even happens. The chance for rain is smaller than 10% but not quite as low as zero. So odds are there won’t be any heat relief in the form of rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. It may be that not everyone gets rain, but we’re all fair game. Rain can fall heavily where it falls. The rain will likely be finished before midnight. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 75 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high temperature will be near 98 degrees. The heat index will be 105-110 degrees.

Looking Ahead To Heat Relief

Extreme heat will last through Saturday afternoon before even small relief arrives on Sunday. Rain will begin increasing again Sunday afternoon, but we’ll still be in the mid-90s. An unseasonably strong cold front will arrive on Monday, bringing scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will drop back into the upper 80s on Monday and stay there on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will drop back to near 70 - some areas could even cool into the upper 60s on Wednesday morning.

Heat Safety

Be safe in the heat. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and take it easy outside. If you can avoid being outdoors for long periods of time, that’s the safer alternative. Remember the inside of your car can get hot enough to bake an oven pizza. Don’t leave your kids or pets in your vehicle, even with the windows down. That is extremely dangerous and often deadly.

