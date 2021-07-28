Advertisement

Ex-Meridian police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former Meridian police officer, Daniel Starks,...
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former Meridian police officer, Daniel Starks, pleaded guilty to using excessive force against a man during a vehicle stop and arrest.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - The Justice Department announced Wednesday that a former Meridian police officer pleaded guilty to using excessive force against a man during a vehicle stop and arrest.

Court documents and statements made in court revealed Daniel Starks shoved the victim twice as he was getting handcuffed by another officer and then unlawfully used his stun gun against the victim, even though the victim was compliant and handcuffed. The government said the victim immediately fell to the ground and groaned in pain, his hands restrained behind his back and unable to break his fall. While the victim was still on the ground, Starks pointed the stun gun at him and demanded that he stand up or the weapon would be used again.

“Law enforcement officials who violate people’s federal civil rights are not above the law. This defendant is being held accountable for exceeding his authority and his power when he violated the victim’s civil rights,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to investigate and prosecute cases involving police officers who willfully violate the constitutional rights of others.”

“Those who abuse their positions of power will be prosecuted according to the law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi. “This defendant chose to violate his duty and the law, the very law he swore to uphold, by his wanton and violent act against the victim. Justice is served.”

“Law enforcement officers take an oath to serve and protect their communities,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the FBI Jackson Field Office. “When an officer breaks this oath and abuses the authority given to them, they must be held accountable. Investigating violations of civil rights will continue to be a priority for the FBI.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26. Starks faces a statutory maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quadarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog
One person is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian.
Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense
Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.
Meridian Public School District votes to mandate masks for new school year.
Meridian Public School District adopts universal face mask policy
An arrest has been made in a case that involves robbery, shots fired, attempted carjacking and...
Exxon robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 577K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016, file photo an iPhone is seen in Washington. At a time of...
Turn off, turn on: Simple step can thwart top phone hackers
Ronnie Burns, 60
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old missing Jackson man
High Heat Will Dominate our Area
A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area