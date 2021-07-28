A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Intense heat will dominate our region for the next few days. An upper level ridge of high pressure ( or a heat dome) will influence our weather through the end of the week, and it’ll bring slightly above average highs into the upper 90s . However, the very humid air mass will make it feel even hotter. So, expect heat index values to climb into a range of 105-110 degrees today through the start of the weekend.

Many of us have looked forward to the daily afternoon showers and storms because they brought some brief relief from the heat. There could be a few hit and miss storms today, but rain will be very hard to find for Thursday and Friday. With high heat index values and little rain, outside conditions will be uncomfortable to say the least. Avoid strenuous activities during the peak heating times of the day if you can. If you work outside, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Heat illnesses are possible in this type of heat if you’re not careful.

Thankfully, the hot pattern will shift to a more tolerable pattern by the end of the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will fall to near 90 degrees next week with higher rain chances returning

