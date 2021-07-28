Advertisement

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area

High Heat Will Dominate our Area
High Heat Will Dominate our Area(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Intense heat will dominate our region for the next few days. An upper level ridge of high pressure ( or a heat dome) will influence our weather through the end of the week, and it’ll bring slightly above average highs into the upper 90s . However, the very humid air mass will make it feel even hotter. So, expect heat index values to climb into a range of 105-110 degrees today through the start of the weekend.

Many of us have looked forward to the daily afternoon showers and storms because they brought some brief relief from the heat. There could be a few hit and miss storms today, but rain will be very hard to find for Thursday and Friday. With high heat index values and little rain, outside conditions will be uncomfortable to say the least. Avoid strenuous activities during the peak heating times of the day if you can. If you work outside, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Heat illnesses are possible in this type of heat if you’re not careful.

Thankfully, the hot pattern will shift to a more tolerable pattern by the end of the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will fall to near 90 degrees next week with higher rain chances returning

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quadarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog
One person is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian.
Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense
Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.
Meridian Public School District votes to mandate masks for new school year.
Meridian Public School District adopts universal face mask policy
An arrest has been made in a case that involves robbery, shots fired, attempted carjacking and...
Exxon robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

After more showers and storms on Wednesday, we're going to turn up the heat to full on summer!
Intense heat will bake us late this week, but first.... more rain
Weather - July 27, 2021
Weather - July 27, 2021
Today's Weather -Deitra McKenzie - July 27th, 2021
Today's Weather -Deitra McKenzie - July 27th, 2021
It's Hot, but It's going to get hotter
It’s hot, but it will get even hotter