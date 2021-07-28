Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 28, 2021

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quadarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog
One person is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian.
Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former Meridian police officer, Daniel Starks,...
Ex-Meridian police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force
Meridian Public School District votes to mandate masks for new school year.
Meridian Public School District adopts universal face mask policy
Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 28, 2021
Donald Wayne Jordan
Man accused of sexually abusing 2 children arrested in Jones Co.
Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quadarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 27, 2021