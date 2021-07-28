Advertisement

Lightning strike destroys house in Choctaw County

A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and car on...
A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and car on Highway 17 in Choctaw County, Ala.(Jerome Deloach)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Choctaw County Tuesday night.

It happened after 9 p.m. on Highway 17, about 4 miles north of Jachin. Owner Pat Thompkins was not home at the time but returned later to discover her home gone.

Neighbors said they heard a very loud noise during a storm and lightning was active in the area. The fire moved quickly and the brick house could not be saved. A car was also destroyed. Smoke was still visible after daylight Wednesday.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quadarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog
One person is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian.
Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense
Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.
Meridian Public School District votes to mandate masks for new school year.
Meridian Public School District adopts universal face mask policy
An arrest has been made in a case that involves robbery, shots fired, attempted carjacking and...
Exxon robbery suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and car on...
Choctaw County, Ala., fire
LIVE: Health dept. talks new CDC guidelines, booster shots
Health dept. talks new CDC guidelines, booster shots