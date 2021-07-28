Lightning strike destroys house in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Choctaw County Tuesday night.

It happened after 9 p.m. on Highway 17, about 4 miles north of Jachin. Owner Pat Thompkins was not home at the time but returned later to discover her home gone.

Neighbors said they heard a very loud noise during a storm and lightning was active in the area. The fire moved quickly and the brick house could not be saved. A car was also destroyed. Smoke was still visible after daylight Wednesday.

