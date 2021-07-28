Advertisement

Man accused of sexually abusing 2 children arrested in Jones Co.

Donald Wayne Jordan
Donald Wayne Jordan(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for sexual battery and a woman accused of helping him evade law enforcement were arrested Tuesday night in Jones County.

Donald Wayne Jordan, 36, and Tiffany Moses, 41, were captured by U.S. Marshals at a business in Laurel overnight.

Jordan has been charged with two counts of sexual battery. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the victims are two children, and both were under the age of five when the alleged abuse happened.

“The investigative details are so disturbing that even seasoned JCSD investigators cringed at what was revealed,” said Berlin.

Moses is charged with aiding escape from officers conveying articles.

Tiffany Moses
Tiffany Moses(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)

Jordan and Moses are expected to make their initial court appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quadarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog
One person is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian.
Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former Meridian police officer, Daniel Starks,...
Ex-Meridian police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force
Meridian Public School District votes to mandate masks for new school year.
Meridian Public School District adopts universal face mask policy
Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
Boots for Glory Veterans Rodeo
Boots for Glory Veterans Rodeo festivities begin Thursday
An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday...
Airman killed, three injured in on-base Keesler accident
MSDH recommends all students, teachers wear a mask indoors
‘It’s not a slope, it’s a cliff’: MSDH issues order to prioritize patient care, delay elective procedures