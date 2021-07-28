Meridian man dead after fatal crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A well-known Meridian man is dead after an accident on I-20 Wednesday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said an 18-wheeler was heading eastbound on I-20 when it crashed early in the morning on July 28th.

Officers said the back trailer then turned into the middle of the highway.

Officials said Meridian balloon artist, David Talley later crashed into the trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

