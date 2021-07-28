The Mississippi State Department of Health re-issues COVID-19 order

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is set to re-issue a directive to focus on patient care as the COVID-19 delta variant becomes more prominent in the state.

The health department said all Mississippi hospitals will participate in the Mississippi COVID-19 System of Care Plan. It prioritizes inpatient hospital beds and other resources for COVID-19 patients that require admission.

The order will also delay all elective procedures that require overnight hospitalization so resources can focus on COVID-19 patients.

MSDH said 28 hospitals in the state are at ICU capacity and over 90% of COVID cases are from the delta variant. The order will go into effect starting July 29th and continues through August 14th.

