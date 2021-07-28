Mississippi Votes advocates voting rights at town hall meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi votes held their first-ever town hall meeting at Union Station Tuesday.

The organization’s goal was to educate Lauderdale County about voting rights and the importance of heading to the polls.

“We provided a lot of information to folks. Once we opened it up for a Q&A people had a lot of opinions about what was going on in meridian and some questions about rights restoration, the legislative session, what they can do in their communities to make them stronger, so I think it was a successful event,” said Mississippi Votes Advocacy and Outreach Coordinator, Jarrius Adams.

Over 70 people showed up to learn how to help increase voter turnout. Many people said took something positive away from the event.

“I also like how they took in trying to involve more youth in the voting process. Letting youth go out there register people to vote. Passing out literature. Letting them know all the dos and don’ts about voting. And those are the key things. Getting the information out is what’s really going to settle a lot of debates for this voting process,” said Kemper County Democratic Chairman, Justin Creer.

“Talking about voting rights and stuff like that but I can say that black people need to go out and vote and they need to have a voice,” said Meridian resident, Charlie Jackson.

Mississippi Votes said communities should work together to advocate for issues important to them.

“Our hope is that our communities, in Meridian and all across the state once we go and speak with them and provide them the information and give them our tactics of what we use and some things they can do to strengthen their communities. They continue to have these conversations because they need to one, hold their elected officials accountable. Right? And number two don’t wait on your elected officials to do the things you want in your community,” said Adams.

Mississippi Votes said they look forward to hosting more town hall meetings across Mississippi.

For more information visit https://www.msvotes.org/

