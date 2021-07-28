Advertisement

MSDH recommends all students, teachers wear a mask indoors

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As hundreds of thousands of students plan to return to school in August, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced Wednesday its recommendation regarding masks.

In an afternoon press conference, MSDH recommended all students, teachers, staff, and visitors wear a mask at all times indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

“As we head back to school, we need to expect that we will see cases in school, among students and teachers, and I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to put measures in place to protect everyone,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

MSDH expects to release specific details of its guidance soon.

