Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old missing Jackson man
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert is issued for a missing Jackson man.
60-year-old Ronnie Burns was last seen Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive.
He is five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Family members say Ronnie J. Burns suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding where he could be, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
