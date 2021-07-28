Advertisement

Superintendent: Laud. Co. Schools to recommend masks indoors

Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said Wednesday the district will recommend that the guidelines from the CDC and Mississippi State Dept. of Health be followed, that masks be worn by all staff and students indoors.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said Wednesday the district will recommend that the guidelines from the CDC and Mississippi State Dept. of Health be followed, that masks be worn by all staff and students indoors.

The district had enrollment in 2020-2021 of 5,800 students, down about 400 from the previous school year. Lauderdale County is already reporting an increase in student enrollment for the new year.

