Body found in abandoned Philadelphia house

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -Police in Philadelphia say a man riding a scooter found a body inside an abandoned house Wednesday.

The body was discovered around 10:30 in the morning at a house in the 900 block of Gum Street.

Police say the body had been there for several days. The cause of death is still under investigation. The body was taken to Jackson for an autopsy.

Call the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131 if you have any information about the case.

