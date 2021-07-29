Advertisement

City of Jackson opens two cooling centers amid dangerous heat

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two cooling centers are open in Jackson on Thursday as temperatures reach dangerous levels.

  • Smith Robertson - 505 John Hart St. (Capacity 150 people)
  • Tougaloo Center- 318 Vine St. – (Capacity 75 people)

Both will stay open until 4 p.m. Capacity is limited and masks are required inside.

Heat index temperatures could reach as high as 115° Thursday afternoon. Similar heat is expected to impact the area again on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A well-known Meridian man is dead after an accident on I-20
Meridian man dead after fatal crash
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former Meridian police officer, Daniel Starks,...
Ex-Meridian police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force
Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said Wednesday the district will recommend...
Superintendent: Laud. Co. Schools to recommend masks indoors
Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quandarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog
‘It’s not a slope, it’s a cliff’: MSDH issues order to prioritize patient care, delay elective procedures

Latest News

An accident involving a vehicle and pedestrians left one airman dead and three other people...
FBI: Civilian facing federal charges in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
The body was found Wednesday morning.
Body found in abandoned Philadelphia house
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,908 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% quarter 2 growth