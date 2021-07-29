COVID-19 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,908 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths and 103 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

Click here to see county-by county case numbers. Find the latest vaccination statistics here.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 2.16 million doses have been administered in the state, with at least 1,028,473 people fully vaccinated.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

