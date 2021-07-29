Dangerous heat continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Unseasonably warm temps in the upper 90s plus high humidity will lead to dangerous heat index values across our region. Heat indices will range from 105-110 degrees again today, so a Heat Advisory continues for our area.

Make sure that you’re taking it easy in this heat, and enjoy as much air conditioning as you can. If you must go outside, dress in light weight / light colored clothing. Staying hydrated is a must, and the best drink for hydration is water. If you plan to do some strenuous work outside, take frequent breaks in a cool spot and continue drinking water. Also, never leave kids or pets in a hot car, and check in on the elderly.

It looks like this heat wave will stick around through the start of the weekend. By Sunday, a cold front will move into our area and stall. This will lead to increasing rain chances along with cooler more tolerable temps. By early next week, highs in the 80s are expected.

