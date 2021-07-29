Dangerous heat scorches us through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerous heat will continue to bake Mississippi and Alabama through this weekend. Cooler weather is on track to arrive with some rain on Monday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM Saturday. Heat index values can top 110 degrees on Friday, and they’ll be up to 105-110 degrees on Saturday. Actual high temperatures will be closer to 100 degrees. Combining that heat with the stifling humidity, we get that “feels like” factor around 10 degrees higher.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy. The low temperature will be near 76 degrees. Friday will be sunny and dangerously hot. The high temperature will be near 100 degrees. The heat index can go as high as 110-115 degrees. It will be over 90 as early as 8 AM and over 100 by 10 AM. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible but unlikely.

Looking Ahead To Relief

Saturday will be blistering hot again. A few showers are possible on Sunday. The day will still be hot, but we’ll take some of the intensity of the heat down. A cold front will arrive on Monday with widespread rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be only in the upper 80s. We’ll hold in the upper 80s for highs through next Thursday.

Heat Safety

Remember the inside of your car can be hot enough to bake an oven pizza. Do not leave children or pets or anything living inside a vehicle, even with the windows down. That is extremely dangerous and often deadly. Also, if the touch of the pavement is too hot for your hands or feet, it’s too hot for your pets. Be sure to walk them on the grass. When the air temperature is 95 degrees, concrete can be as hot as 125 and asphalt can be as hot as 140 degrees, which can result in severe paw burns in less than five minutes. Remember outdoor pets need shade, plenty of cool water, and a way to keep themselves cool. They’re not any more accustomed to this heat than we are.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.