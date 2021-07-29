Advertisement

Day 2 of political speakers at the Neshoba County Fair

Three speakers gave their 10-minute stump speech Friday which is a yearly tradition at the fair.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three speakers gave their 10-minute stump speech Friday which is a yearly tradition at the fair.

The speeches started at 9 a.m. and lasted until about 11:00 a.m. Attorney General Lynn Fitch started off the morning along with speaker Phillip Gunn. Governor Tate Reeves gave the ending speech where he discussed the issues Mississippi is facing and what has been accomplished.

“If you remember during the campaign, I suggested that we make an increase and teachers of $4,300 per year. That would get us up to the 21st highest on a per capita basis in Mississippi based on how those dollars will be spent. That would get us 3rd in the southeast. I proposed to get an immediate $1,300 are crossed the board. The reason I can do that is because Mississippi is in the best financial shape. Mississippi is also in the best physical shape that we have ever been in. We collected over billions of dollars more in revenue. Two things I think we should do with that is increased teacher’s pay And increase the amount of money that Individuals are crossed Mississippi keep in their pockets. The two things I propose today are a $4,300 teachers pay - $1000 which I already signed into law and the elimination of the individual income tax, " said Gov. Tate Reeves.

Fair organizers said this is a unique way for the people to listen to the politicians and get to know them in a relaxed environment.

