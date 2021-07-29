Greater Meridian Health Clinic hosts back to school event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local clinics are trying to get students ready to go back to school next month. Greater Meridian Health Clinic hosted a ‘Back 2 School Bash’ Thursday.

“Back to School Bash is about getting the children ready to go back to school. We are also getting people in to try to increase the number of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Debra Graham, a nurse at Greater Meridian Health Clinic. “And we’re doing this for the purpose of having a healthy community and decreasing the spread of the COVID disease itself.”

Free school supplies, face painting, and a bouncy house were all offered at the event.

“So it’s just getting children ready to get started back into a routine of getting back into school,” Graham said.

Students were also able to get the immunizations they need for school, and on top of that, they were also able to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

“It may not prevent you entirely from getting the COVID disease, but it will lessen the symptoms, and also hopefully decrease the spread of the disease,” Graham explained.

The event goes on until 7 p.m. All children ages 12 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

