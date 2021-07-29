Health officials: “Do not flood the ER for COVID-19 testing”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Officials with Rush Health Systems said their emergency room is becoming flooded with folks seeking to get tested for coronavirus.

Dr. Fred Duggan with Rush told Newscenter 11 with the delta variant kicking up, those extra beds are needed.

“If you’re not that sick, the ER just gets overrun because there’s so many people getting the virus and having symptoms. We have a better way to get them treated. Now, if you’re sick you need to be there but just for testing there’s not enough resources in that one place, and it diverts us from taking care of the sick people,” said Duggan.

Rush Health Systems is also hosting a back-to-school vaccine drive-thru on Tuesday, August 3 at the Lauderdale County AG Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at no cost to students 12 and up with parental consent.

It will also be offered to faculty and staff.

No appointment is necessary, and the second shot will be at the same location on August 24.

