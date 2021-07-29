Advertisement

MBI issues Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jackson woman

MBI issues Silver Alert for Jan Teresa Henry.
MBI issues Silver Alert for Jan Teresa Henry.(Jackson Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 38-year-old Jackson woman.

Jan Teresa Henry is described as a Black woman around five feet, two inches tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

On Monday, July 26, Henry was last seen in Hinds County at about 6:00 p.m., in the 2200 block of TV Road.

She is believed to be driving a 2004 gold Lexus ES bearing a HNW0639 Mississippi tag traveling in an unknown direction.

Henry’s family says she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A well-known Meridian man is dead after an accident on I-20
Meridian man dead after fatal crash
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former Meridian police officer, Daniel Starks,...
Ex-Meridian police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force
The Mississippi State Department of Health is set to issue a directive to focus on patient care.
The Mississippi State Department of Health re-issues COVID-19 order
Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said Wednesday the district will recommend...
Superintendent: Laud. Co. Schools to recommend masks indoors
Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quandarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog

Latest News

26-year-old, Todd Wrightington has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts...
Exxon robbery suspect charged
Day 2 of political speakers at the Neshoba County Fair
Day 2 of political speakers at the Neshoba County Fair
An arrest has been made in the death of an army veteran who was found in Meridian.
16-year-old arrested for murder of army veteran
College football coaches take part in Neshoba County Fair
Weather - July 29, 2021
Weather - July 29, 2021