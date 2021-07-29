MBI issues Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 38-year-old Jackson woman.

Jan Teresa Henry is described as a Black woman around five feet, two inches tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

On Monday, July 26, Henry was last seen in Hinds County at about 6:00 p.m., in the 2200 block of TV Road.

She is believed to be driving a 2004 gold Lexus ES bearing a HNW0639 Mississippi tag traveling in an unknown direction.

Henry’s family says she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.