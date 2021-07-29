Advertisement

Meridian Day held at Neshoba County Fair

Meridian Day is a longstanding tradition at the fair.
Meridian Day is a longstanding tradition at the fair.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair had a little taste of the Queen City.

Meridian Day is a longstanding tradition at the fair.

Representatives from various businesses and organizations were out showcasing what the city has to offer.

The EMBDC puts on the Meridian Day program every year.

“The EMBDC has a lot planned here today. We are going to showcase Meridian. That’s what Meridian Day is all about. We’re going to tell everyone here at the Neshoba County Fair what Meridian has to offer. We’ve got a lot of partners here, a lot of local colleges and universities. This is just a big showcase day. The EMBDC does a great job of making the event possible. It is good to be back at the fair this year,” said Radio Personality, Rob Allen.

“This has become an annual tradition that we that have every year. The EMBDC leads the event. We get a lot of great partners and sponsors. We are here to celebrate meridian and thank Philadelphia for being a great neighbor,” said EMBDC Event Coordinator, Casey Holladay.

Organizers said the fair is a great way to promote the city of Meridian.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say Brandon Dean shot and killed Quandarius Trotter, after Trotter shot and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting over a dog
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former Meridian police officer, Daniel Starks,...
Ex-Meridian police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force
One person is dead after an alleged altercation in Meridian.
Meridian man shot and killed, suspect claims self-defense
Body found floating in private pond on Pine Springs Rd.
Body found in pond in Lauderdale Co.
Meridian Public School District votes to mandate masks for new school year.
Meridian Public School District adopts universal face mask policy

Latest News

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate suddenly acts to take up bill
Political speakers meet at Neshoba County Fair
Political speakers meet at Neshoba County Fair
Rush encouraging patients to not use ER for COVID testing
Rush encouraging patients to not use ER for COVID testing
Chris Lemonis and MSU agree to contract extension