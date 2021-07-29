Meridian Day held at Neshoba County Fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair had a little taste of the Queen City.

Meridian Day is a longstanding tradition at the fair.

Representatives from various businesses and organizations were out showcasing what the city has to offer.

The EMBDC puts on the Meridian Day program every year.

“The EMBDC has a lot planned here today. We are going to showcase Meridian. That’s what Meridian Day is all about. We’re going to tell everyone here at the Neshoba County Fair what Meridian has to offer. We’ve got a lot of partners here, a lot of local colleges and universities. This is just a big showcase day. The EMBDC does a great job of making the event possible. It is good to be back at the fair this year,” said Radio Personality, Rob Allen.

“This has become an annual tradition that we that have every year. The EMBDC leads the event. We get a lot of great partners and sponsors. We are here to celebrate meridian and thank Philadelphia for being a great neighbor,” said EMBDC Event Coordinator, Casey Holladay.

Organizers said the fair is a great way to promote the city of Meridian.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.