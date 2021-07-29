Mississippi delegation, others file amicus brief supporting state’s law on abortions

“Mississippi is at the forefront of the fight for life, and I am glad to lead the charge in Congress on behalf of the unborn,” Wicker said. “For too long, the precedents of Roe and Casey have prevented states from taking meaningful steps to protect life in the womb. My colleagues and I are urging the Supreme Court to correct these decades of injustice.”



“In taking up Mississippi’s pro-life law, the Supreme Court has a chance to reconsider the current misguided abortion jurisprudence. As a Senator, as a woman, and as a mother, I think this case offers us a chance to overturn Roe and return the abortion issue to the political process and away from activist judges,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am thankful so many of my colleagues are standing with Mississippi and against unlimited abortion on demand in this case.”



“I am proud to see that Mississippi is leading the nation in the fight to defend the unborn- challenging outdated precedents that strip states of their ability to ban abortion procedures. This case offers a monumental opportunity for the highest court in the land to recognize states’ right to defend the unborn. I stand with my colleagues and urge the Supreme Court to stand up for the countless innocent lives at the heart of this case,” said Palazzo.



“We are pleased to join this important brief. Mississippians believe in the sanctity of life and our values to defend the unborn should be safeguarded,” Kelly said.



“Mississippi remains united in our desire to protect the lives of our unborn children, which is why the Mississippi delegation has come together to support the right to life movement in an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court. This case is a strong step in defending our unborn children and I am thankful for the opportunity to support their right to life,” Guest said.



“In this multi-member filing, we urge the Court to affirm that federal and state governments are free to pass laws that protect children alive but not yet born,” Smith said. “It’s time to recognize what abortion is: the killing of an unborn child through suction, dismemberment, or chemical poisoning. In the 48 years since the infamous Supreme Court decisions legalizing abortion-on-demand throughout pregnancy, more than 62.5 million unborn lives have been lost. The humanity of the unborn is undeniable, and this case is a crucial opportunity to recognize that states have a compelling interest in regulating abortion prior to viability.”



Alabama Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville also signed the brief.