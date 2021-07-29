Advertisement

Mississippi tax-free weekend

School supplies will be tax free this weekend.
School supplies will be tax free this weekend.
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The start of the school year is just around the corner, which means that the annual Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday happens this weekend, July 30th through July 31st. Any school supplies purchased that are under $100 each will be eligible for the tax break. Items over $100 will be subject to the 7% tax rate.

Robbie Hales, owner of Liberty Shop in downtown Meridian, says she looks forward to seeing everyone take advantage of the deals this weekend.

“So, this is for school uniforms, anything that is pertaining to notebooks, backpacks, crayons, that type of thing. It has been a wonderful thing. Mississippians have certainly enjoyed it. Seven percent is seven percent,” Hales said.

Electronics like laptops don’t get the tax break, but items such as calculators are eligible for the savings.

For a full list of exempt and non-exempt items, please visit: https://www.dor.ms.gov/Business/Documents/2021%20Sales%20Tax%20Holiday.pdf

