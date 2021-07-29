Advertisement

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Mr. Sherrod Brookins will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Poplar Springs Cemetery, Savoy with Dr. Beverly Knox officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Brookins, 76, originally from Meridian, of Inkster, Michigan, who died Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Inkster, Michigan. Visitation: Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

