Neshoba County Fair: Day 6

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair has been around for generations.

Long-time political journalist Sid Salter has seen a lot from his cabin on Founders Square in six decades, and he has loved it all.

“The Giant House Party name is probably the most descriptive name I’ve ever seen. Imagine 30 people in a cramped small place, living together, having meals, having porch time where you’re not watching TV, and you actually visit. So, I think the family union aspect is very important. It’s the best of Mississippi,” said Salter.

The 66th Choctaw Princess, Shemah Crosby, got a chance to visit the fairgrounds.

She’s a member of the Standing Pine Community, serves as the official ambassador of the tribe, and said she had a great time at the fair.

The new Miss Neshoba County Fair is Abby Seal. Seal is a 2019 graduate of Neshoba Central High School and a current student at Mississippi State.

She said it was a dream come true to win the pageant and appear in programs during the fair.

The Neshoba County Fair runs through Friday night.

