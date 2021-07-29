New vaccine incentive program announced for USM students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has announced a new incentive program to encourage students to obtain their COVID-19 vaccination.

Through the program, fully vaccinated USM students will be eligible for incentives that will be offered over the course of the next 12 weeks.

Beginning Friday, July 30, 2021, through Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, weekly drawings will be held for the following incentives.

Five names will be drawn each week, one name for each of the following items:

Fall 2021 Semester Tuition (value of $4,602 each)

Dining Dollars (value of $1,000 each)

Barnes & Noble Bookstore Book Voucher (value of $300 each)

Housing and Residence Life Room Credit (value of $2,000 each)

Parking Decal (value of $414 each)

A total of 60 incentives will be awarded to USM students during the 12-week timeframe.

“It’s important because we feel like the vaccines are safe and effective and it’s our path forward to be able to continue to be in-person, to be in class, to go to ball games and other events,” said Dr. Dee Dee Anderson, USM Vice President for Student Affairs.

“The best way for our students to stay healthy, stay connected, and stay in class this fall is by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all of our students to do their part and get vaccinated for COVID-19 now if they haven’t already done so.”

To be eligible for the incentive program, students must be enrolled in classes at USM for the Fall 2021 semester, and they must submit their completed, official COVID-19 vaccination record online at usm.edu/gotmycovidvax.

Students who are selected through the weekly drawings will be notified of details by the USM Dean of Students office.

All USM students and employees have the option to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Moffitt Health Center on the USM Hattiesburg campus.

Students and employees can schedule a vaccination appointment online or call Moffitt Health Center at 601-266-5390. Off-campus COVID-19 vaccination locations can be accessed online at vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.