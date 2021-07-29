Political speakers meet at Neshoba County Fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Political speakers from the local to state levels met at Founders square to speak during the Neshoba County Fair.

Senator Jennifer Branning, State Representative Scott Bounds, and Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann all gave speeches at the pavilion in Founders Square.

They talked about healthcare, infrastructure, and COVID-19 cases in their speeches.

Fair organizers said this is a unique way for the people to listen to the politicians and get to know them in a relaxed environment.

Newscenter 11 caught up with two of the speakers at that fair.

“I think today we are setting the tone for next year’s legislature. We talked about the medical marijuana initiative, tax reform, increasing teacher salaries, a lot of money in education, and a tremendous shift in our business as well as economy to small businesses,” said Mississippi Lt. governor, Delbert Hosemann.

“One of the things that are important to me is the public utility chairman of the house rural broadband. Rural broadband it’s becoming essential to the households and our citizens as an electrician. It is a very hard reach to get it out where it needs to go,” said State House of Representatives, Scott Bounds.

Visit https://neshobacountyfair.org/ for schedules of speakers.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.