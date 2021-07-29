Threefoot Hotel hiring as opening gets closer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Hotel is just a few months away from opening its doors as Meridian’s newest hotel. A job fair Thursday sought the employees it needs to make that happen.

“It’s the Threefoot Building. There are people in this town that have never stepped foot in the building. They are very interested in it. The locals are ready to come in so I don’t want to say it’s going to be easier to find team members than it would in another place but it’s new. So I think people will at least be curious and come check us out.” said general manager, Rick Cisneros.

In just a few hours dozens of job seekers applied for positions in housekeeping, bartending, the restaurant and security. The Threefoot is looking to hire up to 80 people.

