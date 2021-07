16-year-old arrested for murder of army veteran

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made in the death of an army veteran who was found on July 24th in Meridian.

16-year-old Saharra Carr has been charged with the murder of Nathan Carter.

Police found carter dead from a gunshot wound in a vehicle on Mosby Road.

Officers said a family member went to police after Carr told them she had shot Carter.

Carr later turned herself in and faces the charge as an adult.

